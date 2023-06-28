The smoke from the continuing fires in Canada will make its presence felt in the region again today and tonight. Air is already hazy, with Air Quality indices already in the unhealthy range for all individuals. If you are in generally good health, you can still do normal activities, but caution should be used if you plan on exerting yourself outside. Stop the activity if you get shortness of breath or dizzy. If you have asthma or other cardiac/diabetic conditions, you should avoid any strenuous activity outside today. If your symptoms are more serious, consider staying indoors for the day and run an indoor fan or A/C to circulate the air. The situation will be monitored daily, so keep up to date at yourerie.com or the Ye2go app.