Unified Erie increasing efforts to reduce crime in Erie

A group dedicated to reducing crime in Erie is increasing its efforts.

Unified Erie has worked to prevent violence through a holistic long term prevention planning, targeted enforcement efforts and re-entry efforts, providing services.

From 2017 to 2019, Erie County saw a decline in violent crimes. This year, however, has not been the case. The group is increasing outreach programs and a new woman is stepping in as the Erie County Re-Entry Services and Support Alliance Program Manager.

“Due to the success of the GECAC re-entry program, the clients who have completed our program has 22% of new criminal charges and only 8% of new conviction resulting in incarceration.” said Helen Carter-Snell.

Currently, Unified Erie is working on a week long youth impact celebration virtual event to celebrate those working to transform the lives of our young people and it’s set for the first week in November.

