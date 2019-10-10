UnifiedErie held 6th Annual Youth Work Awards at Elevate Church

One area group is looking to prove that not all of the news around today’s teenagers is bad. UnifiedErie held their 6th Annual Youth Work Awards at Elevate Church today.
The ceremony recognized the hands on contributions from young workers and volunteers who help make the area a better place to live and work.
“What work they do is often times overlooked, so we’re really appreciating them here today and honoring them and presenting them with awards,” said Jackie Spry, UnifiedErie.
The 2019 Youth Worker of the Year went to Rosemarie Lacky of the Erie City Mission.
Below you can find a complete list of 2019 Youth Work Award winners:
- Above and Beyond Award: Jason Williams of Harborcreek Youth Services
- Brick by Brick Award: Abigail Biebel of Positive Youth Development
- Bright Future Award: Danielle Lee of Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center
- Dedicated Heart Award: Wanda Horton-Rodriguez of St. Martin Early Learning Center
- Shining Star Award: Bryan Barton of Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center
- True Believer Award: Michael Hooks of Michael Making Lives Better
- Youth Advocate Award: Kerry Sessler of Erie County Office of Children & Youth
- Youth Dedication Award: Father Mike DeMartinis of Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria Academy
- Youth Impact Award: Jake Murzynski of Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center
- Youth Mentor Award: Dajuan Smith of Harborcreek Youth Services
- Youth Mentor Award: Zachary Harvey of Harborcreek Youth Services
- Youth Innovation Award: Trisha Yates of PLAYtime at the Erie Playhouse