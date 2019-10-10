UnifiedErie held 6th Annual Youth Work Awards at Elevate Church

One area group is looking to prove that not all of the news around today’s teenagers is bad. UnifiedErie held their 6th Annual Youth Work Awards at Elevate Church today.

The ceremony recognized the hands on contributions from young workers and volunteers who help make the area a better place to live and work.

“What work they do is often times overlooked, so we’re really appreciating them here today and honoring them and presenting them with awards,” said Jackie Spry, UnifiedErie.

The 2019 Youth Worker of the Year went to Rosemarie Lacky of the Erie City Mission.

Below you can find a complete list of 2019 Youth Work Award winners: