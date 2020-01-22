Uniform Outfitters moving to West 38th Street

One business is moving to the City of Erie.

Uniform Outfitters will soon move to West 38th Street.

Business owners explained that right now they are currently renovating what used to be home to Real Fitness Gym into a store.

The business currently works with departments such as police and fire, but the hope is with the opening of the new store that they will be able to service even more people.

“We are kinda crammed in here right now. I have boxes and boxes of products that I just don’t have room for on the shelves. So, it will be nice to get in, spread out, and show everyone everything we have,” said Amy Makowski, Owner, Uniform Outfitters.

Owners say they are hoping to open the new location within the next few months.