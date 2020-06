A barn near Union City is destroyed by a fire from earlier in the evening.

Fire crews were called to the 9300 block of Concord Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Union City firefighters were helped out by numerous departments from Erie and Crawford Counties.

The barn is reported to be abandoned and was destroyed by the fire along with a car and hay inside.

There were no injuries reported and there’s no word on the cause. The fire took fighter about 90 minutes to bring the flames under control.