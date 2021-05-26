Union City celebrates 150th anniversary

It was a celebration of the past, present and future in Union City tonight.

Today marked 150 years since the Borough was named Union City.

In honor of the historic day, members of the community walked down main street to unveil several historic markers and signage throughout the town.

The walk ended at the site of a new mural which recognizes the borough’s history.

Union City’s mayor said that it’s exciting to be able to hold an event like this on such a big day.

“It’s important that we gather as a community and celebrate our individuals here in the community and build that sense of community,” said Mayor Natalie Wilmoth, Mayor of Union City.

Tonight’s event was put together by volunteers. A committee helped write a grant to secure funding for the mural.