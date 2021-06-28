Union City Elementary School marked 11th Community School in Erie County

United Way of Erie County has marked Union City Elementary School as the 11th Community School in Erie County.

The Vice President of United Way, Mike Jaruszewicz, says launching a Community School in the Union City Elementary School would allow the organization to tackle barriers of poverty.

He says there will be a director in the school that will oversee the students needs, including if a student needs to be clothed or fed.

He says once the data of needs have been collected, that’s when United Way would provide resources.

“If they haven’t seen a dentist in a long time, and they have a tooth ache, they’re not going to be able to focus on that test. So what we’ll do is over the next year, use that data to build out a strategic plan for the school,” said Mike Jaruszewicz, vice president, United Way of Erie County.

Jaruszewic says a director will be hired next month, and that director will spend at least six months overseeing the needs of students.

