A home in Union City is destroyed following a fire that broke out on March 30.

Dozens of firefighters from multiple companies responded, but the home is at a complete loss.

The house was fully engulfed in flames which made it a dangerous situation for firefighters, as well as a scary situation for neighbors.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire at 69 Miles Street in Union City.

When crews arrived on scene they found flames shooting through the windows and front door of the house.

Union City’s fire chief said that one man, the man’s daughter, and the daughter’s two children were all able to make it out of the house safely. The chief said it is unsure, however, if two dogs made it out alive.

Neighbor Ron Brown lived the across the street called 911.

“I ran outside and saw flames coming out of the windows and stuff. Then, it really took off. Windows started blowing out. You could hear a lot of crackling. Then, I saw people who lived there standing out in the yard,” said Ron Brown, Neighbor.

The situation quickly became too dangerous for firefighters to remain inside the house.

Fire crews switched to an exterior battle with foam.

“It sticks to the wood better instead of water. It can get pricey, but it’s a better applicant to the fire to put it out quicker,” said Nick Kueczynski, Union City Fire Chief.

Another neighbor, Brittany Laughery, and her family immediately evacuated their home located near the burning house.

“I looked out the window and the flames were blowing towards our house. I got our baby and our oldest son out in the car and our oldest son was very scared about it,” said Brittany Laughery, Neighbor.

Neighbors that have known the family for years that live next to the house said that they’re grateful the family got out safe.

“I’m glad they all got out okay and I was upset because he asked about his dog and I don’t think his dog made it out,” Laughery said,.

Calls came in around 7 p.m. and again around 9:30 for a rekindle. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.