Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Union City Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home in Union City just after 2 p.m. on March 30. Upon arrival, crews were met by heavy smoke and flames.

According to the Union City Fire Chief, four people were home at the time of the fire. Those four people include a man, his daughter and her two children.

Everyone was able to escape safely. No serious injuries were reported.

The house was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.