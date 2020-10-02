Union City leaders seeking public comment on downtown gateway design makeover

Thousands of vehicles drive through the “Gateway into Union City,” However, city leaders want to make that drive more appealing to the eye.

Those city leaders are asking for your help in choosing a design. However, some staples in the community might have to come down.

“You’ve only got once chance to make a first impression. We want that first impression to be the best it can be and we also want it to look great for the people that work and live here also.” said Steve Bishop, Project Manager for Union City Community Foundation.

Bishop says they have been working on designs since February. Now, they are looking for public input.

There are corners of the busy intersection of Main and High Streets. In one corner, they plan to add plans.

Two pillars will be erected to hold up a welcome sign into downtown. The former Union City Diner may be removed.

However, the adjacent building will be redesign will be redesigned to pay homage to the diner. Last year, Union City Pride acquired both buildings.

“Because of its condition, and because of the cost, we looked at replacing it. The overall cost of replacing it with a duplicate building was too much.” said David Nothum, Union City Pride president.

One resident we spoke to who lives right by the intersection says he does not want to see the diner go, because there is so much history to it.

“Yeah, I would like to see it up and running again, but they got to do a lot of work and make it handicap accessible and so on.” said Rick Reichbaum.

But if they do tear it down, he would like to see another diner built in its place.

“Yeah, you could sit here and eat and watch the traffic come through town.”

Panels for the proposed designs are up in the local post office and the Boro website as well. Bishop says the construction start time depends on the funding.