Union city Little League kicks off tournament with socially distant guidelines in place

After several months of planning, the Union City Little League tournament kicked off on July 26th.

While there are 30 teams in this tournament, organizers have created social distancing guidelines.

In order to keep players socially distant, one team played in the morning and the other played in the afternoon in order to limit the number of people.

“We were a little bit nervous a month or two ago to plan and prepare, but as things kind of settled down and everybody’s willing to get out and about it has gone real well,” said Frank Snyder, Tournament Director, Union City Little League Softball Team.

The tournament is hosted every year at the end of July.