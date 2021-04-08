Union City man dead after head-on collision in Bloomfield Township

A Union City man is dead after an SUV collides with a tractor trailer in Bloomfield Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, this happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Rockdale Road and King Road.

According to troopers, a Ford Escape driven by a 32-year old woman crested a hill at a high rate of speed and struck the truck head on. She suffered non-life threatening injuries, while her husband sitting next to her was declared dead at the scene by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.

Two male passengers in the back seat were injured as well. One was ejected from the vehicle and was flown to a nearby trauma center, while the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The accident is being investigated as a possible DUI.