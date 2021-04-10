Union City man killed in head-on collision with semi Thursday afternoon along Rockdale Rd.

A man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Bloomfield Township Thursday afternoon.

34-year-old Jamie Higley of Union City was killed when the SUV driven by his girlfriend, 32-year-old Randi Cook also of Union City, collided head-on with a Mack truck pulling a flatbed.

That accident happened along Rockdale Road around 2:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Cook suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the two male passengers in the back seat sustained moderate to severe injuries and were both taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.