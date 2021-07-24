Union City man pronounced dead after losing control of vehicle on Perry Highway

A man from Union City has died after losing control of his vehicle on Friday.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Lawrence Park, the 77-year-old male was traveling north on Perry Highway when his 2008 Lucerne left the roadway just south of Sampson Road.

The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot where he later was reported dead.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate this accident.

