Union City School District faculty attends active shooter response training

The staff ran a number of drills throughout the morning with area law enforcement; that included representation from the State Police, the Sheriff's Department of Erie County, the Union City Police, and the Attorney General's Office.

Cindy Schick, Community Service Officer, says, "We want it to be as realistic as possible so that we use simunition rounds. We bring the staff in so they can hear those noises and let them hear what it sounds like with their doors open and their doors closed to their classrooms."

Schick says, like most school districts, Union City has their own active shooter response in place. It's reviewed multiple times per year.