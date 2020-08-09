Union City Second Harvest Food Distribution to take place on August 10th

The Union City Second Harvest Food Distribution will be taking place on Monday August 10th at 10:30 a.m.

This event will be held over at Union City Elementary school.

According to the event organizer, a recent free paper was distributed and had the wrong date on it indicating that the event will be held on Tuesday rather than on Monday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the event organizer understands that there are people who are in need of free food and would hate to see them come out on Tuesday while missing out on the food.

