Union for striking iron workers awaiting agreement with Erie Strayer

Contract negotiations resume Thursday between Erie Strayer and striking iron workers.

According to Tracy Cutright, the representative for Iron Workers 851, the union for the strikers is still bargaining for a chance in better pay, dental insurance, and attendance.

Cutright says if Erie Strayer does not come to an agreement with the union, they do plan on having a rally Friday at 4:00 p.m. in support of the striking Erie Strayer workers.

