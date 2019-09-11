Union leaders from across Erie County advocating for equal safety protections

Union leaders from across Erie County joined forces today to advocate for the equal safety protections on the job for private and public sector workers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act or OSHA excludes state and local government employees from safety and health protections.

Union leaders are calling for action on Jake’s Law, a worker safety bill which would provide the same safety protections to public and private sector workers.

The name for Jake’s Law comes from Jake Schwab, an EMTA mechanic who was killed on the job.

Jake’s Law advocates say Schwab’s death may have been prevented if he was covered by OSHA.

“The real thing is getting the word out,” said Matthew Fuhrman of the Internatonal Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. “Share it to everyone, let them know that not everyone is covered.”

Some public workers include first responders, PennDOT workers, health care workers and educators.