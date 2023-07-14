Union workers are picketing outside of the Avalon Hotel in downtown Erie as a union representative says Wabtec’s replacement workers are staying at the hotel.

George Waksmunski, the UE eastern region president, said workers of UE Local 506 and 618 are picketing to let the public know the Avalon Hotel is harming the community by housing workers Wabtec has brought in to take the jobs of workers on strike.

He added that this impacts the community, negotiations and quick settlement of the contract, and that requests were made to hotel staff not to house the workers — but hotel staff declined.

“We asked them again to reconsider and not house these folks, so hopefully they’ll do that because it does harm the community and harms our efforts. If we can’t get a good contract, if workers can’t make decent livable wages and get good benefits, then they can’t spend their money here in the community and in the region,” said Waksmunski.

We reached out to the Avalon Hotel and staff has declined to comment. We also reached out to Wabtec and have received no response at this time.