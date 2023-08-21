U.S. Senator John Fetterman took a trip to Erie Monday afternoon to show his support for union members on strike against Wabtec.

Hundreds of people met to rally along the Water Street entrance of the facility.

Fetterman, along with several other local leaders, took to the microphone to stand in solidarity with union members.

He said he’ll do whatever he can to help union members and Wabtec come to the right agreement — fairness.

“It’s the rich men at Wabtec who aren’t willing to pay you what you’re worth for what you’ve done,” said Sen. Fetterman, (D-PA).

Fetterman told union members they work much harder than any lawmaker in Washington D.C. and added he’s never met a greedy union member in his entire life.

Meanwhile, UE Local 506 president Scott Slawson said the union members are given a shot of energy with Fetterman’s visit. He told us there’s progress being made with negotiations, but both parties have a lot of work to do.

“This is about the workers in this area, it’s about our community. Right here in Erie County, we have the poorest zip code in the nation. We have the ability to make life better for a lot of our Erie residents, and we should be doing that,” Slawson said.

Before Fetterman arrived on stage, Slawson addressed workers by saying the locomotives they build are as complex as an airliner and as complicated to build as a ship.

Not only is it something to be proud of but it’s worth fair compensation and respect.

“If you create wealth, they should get a share in that, and that’s what it is. The fact that they haven’t gotten a raise since 2016 is outrageous. They deserve what they deserve,” said Sen. Fetterman said.

Rumors had been circulating that Wabtec was considering “making a tough decision”. Some even thought it was a threat to pull out of Erie.

Slawson doesn’t seem to be alarmed.

“One thing the company’s never shy about is when they have to make some changes at the company, they always have been right there to tell us,” Slawson added.