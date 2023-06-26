The president of UE Local 506 has weighed in on what he believes drove union members to the picket line as they continue striking.

Union members have returned to the picket line after rejecting what Wabtec is calling their last, best and final offer.

UE Local 506 president Scott Slawson said union members are prepared to ensure they receive compensation while on the picket lines.

“They’ll be filing for unemployment benefits and we have assistance here at the hall as well,” said Slawson.

In a letter to Slawson from Wabtec plant manager Joe Cavalier, the company says in part:

“To suggest that UE members are now on strike because Wabtec left the bargaining table is false and misleading.”

But Slawson believes the members voted based on their own judgment.

“I think everybody had their own reason for voting the way they did, but we are currently surveying our membership to find out what their top five issues are. The grievance process is definitely one of those, it was not treated well by Wabtec — through their own admission it wasn’t treated well,” Slawson said.

He added each union member had their own reason to strike but wages and benefits were on the list.

“I don’t think the union made any requests that were unreasonable. I think there’s no secret what’s happened with the cost of living over the last four years. I think people were looking for good honest pay raises, I think people were looking for better assurances with their healthcare and I think they were looking for more accountability from their employer,” Slawson continued.

In Cavalier’s letter to Slawson, he states in part:

“Your union has stubbornly insisted on proposals that would give you the right to strike at any time since the very first negotiation meeting.”

Slawson also said that as of now, Wabtec has not reached out to return to the bargaining table.