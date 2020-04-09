Union President reacts to positive COVID-19 case at Wabtec

U.E. Local 506 President Scott Slawson saying he hopes now that Governor Tom Wolf’s administration and Wabtec as a whole will heed this warning and take proactive measures.

Slawson says that inside the facility, it is a “Community within a community.” And if COVID-19 spreads within the facility, it will only add to the growing pandemic.

Slawson is now reacting to news received late last night that an employee working Building 63 tested positive for COVID-19. That employee has not been at work since March 26th. Slawson saying the company and health department said that the risk is “Low” since the employee has not been to work for a time period greater than 14 days. This is somewhat of a warning to Wabtec.

Overall, he says that he is not surprised about the positive case. Slawson adds that inside the facility, there is no way workers can keep socially distant while working. He believes the company should not be working on a full waiver.

“One thing I can tell you from what I’ve read about this virus. It does not discriminate. If you are a white collar worker or a blue collar worker, it doesn’t care if you’re going to get it. As human beings, we have an obligation to protect each other and I don’t think that is being carried out right now.” Slawson said.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has gone on the record and even sent a letter to the Wolf Administration asking them to revisit the Wabtec waiver to see if they really need a full waiver. That has been followed by several state representatives as well.