Union workers march in support of Erie Strayer strikers.

This is the seventh week that Erie Strayer ironworkers are on the picket line. This time, other workers in the community joined them in the march for better health benefits, dental insurance and for higher wages.

Union workers started the march at VFW 470 on West 26th Street and ended at the Erie Strayer company.











Tracy Cutright, VP of Local 851 Ironworkers, says she appreciates the support from the community.

“One of the last things they said to us when we bargained last week was that you can stay out another month and never get dental,” said Tracy Cutright, Vice President of Local 851 Ironworkers.

Cutright says they will continue striking.

