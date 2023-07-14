UE Local 506 and 618 members took their picketing to downtown Erie outside of the Avalon Hotel.

According to a union representative — this is where Wabtec is keeping their replacement workers while union members continue to strike.

The union representative said with replacement workers filling roles, their striking efforts are being impacted.

The UE Eastern Region President said workers of Local 506 and 618 are picketing to inform the public about the Avalon Hotel.

“The Avalon Hotel is harming the community by housing the scab workers that Wabtec has brought in to take these workers jobs,” said George Waksmunski, UE Eastern Region President.

The representative said efforts have been made to change the minds of the hotel staff — but to no avail.

“We went to the Avalon yesterday and asked them to not house these folks here and they declined, they were not interested at all they said we’re not part of this,” Waksmunski said.

“We asked them again to reconsider and not house these folks so hopefully they’ll do that because it does it harms the community harms our efforts if we can’t get a good contract worker can’t make decent livable wages get good benefits then they can’t spend their money here in the community and in the region,” he explained.

The union representative said with this taking place it only prolongs the negotiations and the strike.

“It impacts the community, it impacts our negotiations and a quick settlement of the contract with these folks going in doing our work,” Waksmunski went on to say.

He told us what the next steps will be for union members on strike.

“We’re going to look at various ways with expanding our pressure on the company and out reach to other locations and places to make our voices heard we have to keep our fight up and that’s what we intend to do,” Waksmunski stated.

We’ve reached out to the Avalon Hotel and staff has declined to comment. We have also reached out to Wabtec and have received no response.