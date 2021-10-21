Unionized Erie School District teachers authorize strike

Unionized school teachers in the Erie School District have authorized their leadership to call a strike if a new contract agreement isn’t reached soon.

Those teachers have been without a new agreement since June and have been working under the previous 2-year deal.

We do not know the exact vote but are being told that a substantial number of the teachers authorized the strike.

Some district administrators have expressed surprise over the vote, but others say it’s not unexpected because it gives union negotiators leverage at the bargaining table in future contract.

