Unionized nursing home staff at dozens of facilities across the region rally on the eve of national negotiations

Unionized nursing home staff at dozens of facilities across the region are rallying today on the eve of national negotiations.

SEIU Union members are calling for better protections as they continue to battle the pandemic.

They will ask for better wages given the work they have done over the past 18 months.

Also these union members said that they can’t support the residents unless they have the people to do so.

“We need better staffing. We have to help our residents and we can’t do that if we don’t have the staff to help our residents,” said Charles Evans, SEIU Union Worker.

The Service Employees International Union represents about two million workers world wide.