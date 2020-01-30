United Airlines to offer first class flights beginning March 30th

If you’re looking for a comfortable, spacious flight, you are just in luck.

The Erie International Airport announced today that a bigger aircraft will be jetting into Erie.

On March 29th, a bigger aircraft will be landing at the airport. Aviation insiders say this advancement is a good sign for Erie.

Flights from Erie to Chicago will soon have a more comfortable option for some. The newest United Aircraft to land at the Erie International Airport will be an Embraer 170.

The plane will seat 70 passengers, with about eight first class seats.

“It will increase the number of seats into the community and give more travel options for people who want to travel in and out of the community,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie International Airport.

Currently flying out of Erie is a 50 passenger seat aircraft. Executive Director of the airport Derek Martin says this will help to serve even more travelers than ever before.

“The airlines are really trying to understand the market and what might be available for them to continue to grow. This is a good step testing if first class works in this market,” said Martin.

The airline says it will monitor the response in Erie and determine the demand and fleet mix of aircrafts.

“I think it is an important step for the airlines to recognize Erie as a growing, thriving community. I think it’s a good move on their part,” said Christine Temple, Director of Communications, Visit Erie.

Visit Erie’s Director of Communications Christine Temple says as someone who travels frequently, she looks forward to having the newest option and believes it will be a hit with Erie travelers.

“I know the jets are smaller here, so it’s always nice to have another option. I know they are going to be offering those flights, some of them in the morning. That is perfect for a business traveler. I can see it as nothing but a benefit for the area,” said Temple.

First class flight options will be available beginning March 30th.