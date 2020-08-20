United Clergy of Erie raises conversation of reparations to compensate descendants of enslaved African Americans

Erie’s African American leaders and city and church officials are working their way through the maze of resolving issues of systemic racism in the community.

As a part of that, the United Clergy of Erie raises the possibility of reparations to compensate the descendants of enslaved African Americans.

Yoselin Person was live in the control room to tell us what members of the clergy mean by reparations and what the steps are.

Bishop Dwane Brock and others have had this conversation before, but when talking about reparations they mean something different.

“When people hear the word reparations they get scared and think that we’re handing money out to people, that we’re demanding. No, nothing can be further from the truth,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, Chief Officer, Eagle’s Nest organization.

So what does Bishop Dwane Brock and others mean by reparations?

“Helping them economically to lift the entirety of a community. That’s reparations. We’re talking about investing in a culture, in a dynamic that’s going to help lift economically an entire community,” said Bishop Brock.

The focus is to uplift the younger generations. Investing in community centers such as Eagle’s Nest and others can open more opportunities for the youth.

“We’re not thinking of the 40 acre mule restoration. We’re thinking about the hope that our kids can have,” said Bishop Danny Stanton, Friendship Baptist Church.

Though the steps for this to happen aren’t clear, Brock, Stanton and Catholic Bishop Persico discussed it with city leaders this week.

Conversations are underway to determine how to build and invest economically in depressed neighborhoods.

“When you’re exposed to better things you’ll learn to do better,” said Bishop Stanton.

“We’ve done well, but we need to do better in our society and right here in Erie, Pennsylvania,” said Bishop Brock.

But Bishop Brock did say having a community college in Erie is just the beginning and more conversations with others will continue to happen to meet the needs of people in disadvantaged communities.