United Clergy of Erie to host Circling the Bases Mask Giveaway this weekend

The United Clergy of Erie are heading to the west side of Erie to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and honor a Major League Baseball player.

Bishop Brock saying the clergy have partnered together for a “Circling The Bases Mask Give Away.”

The event will take place this Saturday at the Bayview Park Pontiac Field from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The goal is to give out as many masks needed to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will also honor Sam “The Jet” Jethroe, an African American MLB player.

