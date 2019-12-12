United Healthcare donating $5,000 to support holiday backpack program

Nearly 2,500 students will leave their holiday vacation with a backpack full of goodies.

United Healthcare is donating $5,000 to support their holiday backpack program. The backpack program provides children in need with nutritious child-friendly food necessary for overall growth, physical and cognitive development and satisfactory performance in school.

These children and their families face an additional burden when school lunch services become unavailable over an extended holiday break and that’s where second harvest comes in.

“It’s our goal at United Healthcare to help people live healthier lives,” said Nancy Skubal, Community Outreach Manager at United Health Care. “This time of year can be difficult for families and we want to make sure that we’re getting as much as they can, as much support and benefits as they can from the communities. We live and work in these communities and it’s so important for us to give back.”

The Second Harvest Food Bank expands its backpack program for extended breaks such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.