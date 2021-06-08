United Home Care workers of Erie gather outside Congressman Kelly’s office about funding in the American Jobs Plan

United Home Care workers of Erie gathered outside of Congressman Kelly’s office earlier today about home care funding in the American Jobs Plan.

Several of those gathered said that Congressman Kelly doesn’t want to consider supporting President Biden’s home care funds in the American Jobs Plan.

The plan proposes allocating four hundred billion dollars in investments into in-home and community based services.

Some said that the funds would be an opportunity to bargain for better wages, affordable healthcare, and training.

“Homecare is growing across the whole United States. This is one of the fastest growing jobs in the country and people lived in their houses all their lives. They don’t want to be taken out and put into nursing homes and lose everything that they have,” said Francis Nolands, Home Care Worker.

If passed by congress, the funds would create one million new caregiver jobs.