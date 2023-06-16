Some United Methodist churches are officially splitting up after years of being apart.

The decision coming out of the Western PA United Methodist Conference (WPAUMC) being held at the Bayfront Convention Center this week.

In 2019, the general church offered a process for United Methodist churches who felt like they could not go any further as a denomination.

This past Wednesday, the WPAUMC ratified disaffiliation agreements.

“There were some folks who have different ideas about the role of persons who are LGBTQ in our community and their anticipation that the denomination may perhaps change its decision about that,” said Cynthia Moore-Koikoi, a bishop in the Western PA Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The Glenwood Methodist Church is one of 298 churches to be voted out at the annual conference.

“We’ve been discussing the issue of disaffiliation for the past nine months. We’ve been praying about it deeply,” said Matthew Judd, pastor of the Glenwood Methodist Church. “We have lost some folks to the United Methodist churches, and we’ve blessed them on their way.”

Pastor Ed is part of the Edinboro United Methodist Church whose congregation voted to stay with the denomination.

He said that this is something that has been a long time coming.

“We become a lighthouse congregation and that’s a way to be open to everybody not just who agrees with us, realizing there’s a diversity in the family, but also realizing we need to provide a safe place and love,” Pastor Ed Shoeneck said.

Regardless of how congregations voted, church leaders say it was a difficult process.

“There’s a very gracious way of saying goodbye, but for those of us who are staying, there’s a renewed energy,” Shoeneck went on to say.

This year’s theme is ‘Pressing on to Higher Ground’ which is based on Philippians 3:14.

“It’s hard to say goodbye. It is hard to break bonds that have been formed over a lot of years. We look with hope and anticipation to what’s God going to do with us and among us in the future,” Judd explained.