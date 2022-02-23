People in Warren are continuing to deal with a strong odor days after a leak at the refinery.

Residents are wondering what the smell is and when will it go away, or more importantly, is it toxic?

We have gotten complaints for days about this odor, so we decided to head to Warren to check it out.

Reports from the scene stated that a strong odor was present and had a gas-like scent to it as well.

A strong odor filled the air in Warren. People who live in the area said that it is causing them to have bad headaches, sinus issues, and it is even causing their eyes to burn.

Residents are complaining that the smell will not go away.

“I started noticing the smell about last week or so. It started getting really bad and I had to start opening up my windows because it was giving me headaches and stuff, like a rotten egg smell,” said Jessica Lantz, Warren Resident.

We reached out to United Refining on Feb. 23 and have not heard back. We did, however, speak to them earlier in the week and they said the odor is from a roof failure from the heavy rain and snow.

According to Tom Decker, the Community Relations Coordinator for the Department of Environmental Protection, they are still draining the tank and applying foam on top of the material, which has significantly reduced emissions.

However, people are still being affected by the smell, including one student in a nearby school.

“At school, it’s hard because people can smell it, and a lot of people do not know what it is, and sometimes people get headaches or start to not feel good,” said Alexis Stec, 8th Grade Student.

People said one of their main concerns with inhaling the odor emitting from United Refining Company is their health.

“I just finished cancer treatment in the beginning of January, and I was declared in remission last week. So, that’s been great, but you don’t know what this is doing to your health,” said Christine Porter, Warren Resident.

“I already have problems with COPD and stuff like that, but it’s my kids I’m worried about more than anything because what are they going to suffer long term if I’m suffering short term,” said Jenifer Reynolds, Warren Resident.

In an earlier statement from the executive vice president of the United Refining Company, he said that there is no threat to human health or the environment at this time.

The vice president said that they will continue to follow up with residents as complaints come in about the odor.

At the time of writing, the DEP continues to monitor the situation at United Refining.

If you are looking to call about this odor in Warren, please call 1-800-541-2050.