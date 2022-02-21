United Refining identifies and corrects odor from property in Warren County

In a statement, United Refining said an odor from the refinery has been corrected, and regulators said that no violations occurred.

The event began on Friday night when neighbors noticed a bad smell coming from the refinery property in Warren County.

As it turns out, snow and rain damaged a petroleum tank roof that allowed the fumes to escape. The fumes are not harmful to people.

In a statement released to Action News, United Refining Executive Vice President John Wagner said the company apologizes to the community for the inconvenience and appreciates the continued understanding.