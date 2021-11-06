United States Marines and Pennsylvania State Police team up for Toys for Tots toy drive

Members of the United States Marine Corps and Pennsylvania State Troopers are joining forces once again on the crucial mission of providing hope to low income families with children this Christmas.

The sixth annual Toys for Tots Stuff the Cruiser event will be held on November 6th from noon to 4 p.m. at the Summit Township Walmart at 1825 Downs Drive in Erie, PA.

These two organizations have been partnering for this program in Erie County since 2016 and know that they cannot complete this mission without the support of the community.

With the ongoing pandemic impacting the economy, Toys for Tots campaigns are anticipating another year of heightened public need for the program’s crucial holiday assistance.

At this event, donors are being asked to stuff the cruiser by giving new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for either boys or girls ages infant to teenager.

The donated toys will be used to ensure children from economically struggling families in Erie County will receive presents on Christmas.

The troopers and Marines will be observing COVID-19 protocols during this drive and interactions with the public.

