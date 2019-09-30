The United States may be on the path to it’s third presidential impeachment.

There’s a tentative agreement for a whistleblower to testify before the House Intelligence Committee about President Trump’s controversial call with the Ukrainian President.

President Trump sounded off Sunday night, tweeting that he wants to meet the whistleblower who “represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way.”

Democrats disagree, saying the President took advantage of his power to solicit interference from Ukraine in the 2020 election.

“After the last two years that we’ve been through, the President well understood that it was illegal to seek foreign assistance in a campaign. Immediately after Muller testified, that is exactly what he was back doing again,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-House Intelligence Committee Chairman.

A rough transcript from the White House shows President Trump repeatedly urging the Ukrainian President to look into Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.