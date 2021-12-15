United Steel Workers to donate hundreds of toys to two local organizations

United Steel Workers will be giving back to those in the community for the holidays.

Steelworkers Local 3199, along with family and friends will be donating hundreds of toys to the Gertrude Barber Center and Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

The workers will also be giving out gift cards to Erie Strayer Ironworkers on strike for Local 851.

One union member said that it feels good to give back to those who need it.

“It’s our responsibility as organized labor to stick together and help them out in their time of need,” said Jesse Burns, President of USW Local 3199.

United Steel Workers has helped more than 400 local children in the last three years.