On June 18, the United Steelworkers gave a helping hand to those in need here in the Erie community.

The nonprofit made and donated over 200 sandwiches to the Erie City Mission to help feed those in need.

Members of the Steelworkers said that they try to take care of people in the Erie community.

The members brought sandwiches and pasta salad to the City Mission.

“We were going to have a spaghetti d months ago to do the subs. It’s easier and we had about six guys downtown making the sandwiches. Like I said we made over 200 subs and we got a good deal from International Bakery, so I want to thank them for all the lunch meat they gave us,” said Pat Ferrare, United Steelworkers.

The Steelworkers also help out the Sarah Reed and Barber National Institute during Christmas time by buying gifts for children.