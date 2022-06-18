The United Steelworkers gave a helping hand to those in need here in the Erie community.

The nonprofit made over 200 sandwiches to help feed individuals at the Erie City Mission.

Members of the Steelworkers said that they try to take care of people in the community.

The members brought in sandwiches along with antipasto salad.

“We were going to have a spaghetti dinner, but it was just too hard to do that. So we decided a couple of months ago to do the subs. It’s easier and we had about six guys downtown making the sandwiches. Like I said we made over 200 subs and we got a good deal from International Bakery, so I want to thank them for all the lunch meat they gave us,” said Pat Ferrare, United Steelworkers.

During Christmas time the Steelworkers help out the Sarah Reed Children’s Center and the Barber National Institute.