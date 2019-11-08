United Way announces new approach to addressing emergency needs in Erie County

The United Way is announcing a new approach to addressing the social needs of the community, directing funding to areas that can bring lasting changes in the fight against poverty.

Beginning in the new year, the United Way will create an Emergency Needs Impact Fund to help respond in times of disaster.

The fund will also strengthen the agency’s 211 system of connecting people in need to available services and proving grants to move from smaller, isolated impacts to larger, collective projects to better impact the community.

“It’s a much better approach to address things at a broader community level. We can help one person at a time or we can change things so that person doesn’t need help in the first place. That’s where we think is the best use of our donor’s dollars,” said Bill Jackson, President, United Way of Erie County.

Jackson says the change hasn’t been easy, but the new approach is being generally well received.