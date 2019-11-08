United Way announces refocused funding strategy for emergency needs in Erie County

The United Way is announcing a new approach to addressing the social needs of the community, directing funding to areas that can bring lasting changes in the fight against poverty.

Beginning with the new year, the United Way will create an emergency needs impact fund to help respond in times of disaster. Strengthen the agency’s 2-1-1 system of connecting people in need to available services and providing grants to move from smaller isolated impacts to large, collective impacts.

“It’s a much better approach to address things at a broader community level we can help one person at a time or we can change things so that that person doesn’t need help in the first place, and that’s where we think is the best use of our donor’s dollars” said Bill Jackson, President of the United Way.

Jackson telling us the change hasn’t been easy but the new approach is generally being well received.