United Way awarded largest grant in 105 years to boost schools

United Way of Erie County received a 2 million dollar grant to boost community schools.

United Way along with representatives from Erie’s Public Schools, Gannon University and UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor are excited to be part of a grant that will positively impact students. .

This grant is the largest single award to United Way in the organization’s 105 year history.

The money will further support United Way’s community schools initiative aimed at removing barriers to learning so students and their families can succeed.

The grant is expected to strengthen capacity to better utilize services for health and community resources through incorporating case managers at each school.

“This grant is a huge importance for our students and our community . it adds to the work that we’ve been doing over the past several years. we look forward to continuing the good work that’s happening,” says Teresa Szumigala, Erie’s Public Schools assistant superintendent.

The grant will also help with increasing social, health and mental health services.