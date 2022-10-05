The United Way honored a volunteer with a special award Wednesday.

Tom Tupitza received the Tocqueville Award during the leadership recognition reception at the Erie Art Museum. The award is presented to someone who gives their time to helping the community.

Tupitza said he has enjoyed volunteering his time over the years.

“It’s something I really treasure, but more than that, I really treasure working with all the people here this evening, the chance to volunteer in our community with them and to honor the work that United Way does,” said Tom Tupitza, Tocqueville Award recipient.

Tupitza has also been practicing law for 40 years.