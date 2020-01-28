United Way launches safe routes to school initiative

A new initiative creating safer routes to school was rolled out today.

The collaboration between the United Way of Erie, Gannon University, and Erie’s Public Schools created the program to keep students safe during their walk to school. Around McKinley Elementary School, signs have been posted to show students where to walk and which direction the school is located.

Members of the Blue Coat initiative were also involved in developing the routes. The community foundation helped to fund the project with a $250,000 grant. The plan is now to grow the program to other Erie District Schools.

“We just started with McKinley School. I think we ordered about 100 signs. We are going to do other four original- East, Edison, Pfeiffer-Burleigh ad Strong Vincent.” said Bill Jackson, president of United Way.

United Way is also working on other projects, including one on attendance for students and a “Walking school bus” program.