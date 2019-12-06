United Way names two additional community school directors

Two new community school directors have been announced by United Way.

Shanna Schumacher will serve Harding Elementary, and Michelle Kephart will serve Perry Elementary. United Way Senior Vice President Laurie Root says there were many applicants, but these two ladies stuck out from the beginning.

“We’re really fortunate to have both of these community director because they have both been involved with the community schools innovative already in Erie.” Root said.

There are eight community schools within Erie’s Public Schools, one in Iroquois School District and another in the Girard School District.