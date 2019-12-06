1  of  2
Breaking News
Solicitor: Brookville police chief’s stepson is one of two in viral deer video Fatal shooting at Pensacola Naval Base; four dead including shooter

United Way names two additional community school directors

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Two new community school directors have been announced by United Way.

Shanna Schumacher will serve Harding Elementary, and Michelle Kephart will serve Perry Elementary. United Way Senior Vice President Laurie Root says there were many applicants, but these two ladies stuck out from the beginning.

“We’re really fortunate to have both of these community director because they have both been involved with the community schools innovative already in Erie.” Root said.

There are eight community schools within Erie’s Public Schools, one in Iroquois School District and another in the Girard School District.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar