United Way of Erie County creates ALLICE Program to help financially struggling families

50,000 households in Erie County are at poverty level or struggling financially.

United Way created a program to help those families get back on their feet.

We spoke with people from the organization to learn more about this program.

Half of the households in Erie County are struggling to make ends meet. Most of the families are restaurant and hospitality employees, as well as front line workers that need the assistance.

United Way created an organization called ALICE that gathers research on the most affected low income neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

“When we talk at United Way crushing poverty, we aren’t just talking about ALICE families, we want all families to succeed and thrive. We have almost 50,000 households in Erie County who are above poverty, but not self sufficient,” said Bill Jackson, President of United Way Erie County.

Unfortunately this is the situation for most families. This is why United Way created the ALICE Program, to gather research of families who are struggling.

“Asset limited income constrained employed. We are talking about people living making an income. They are not in poverty as defined by federal government, but they are not making enough money,” said Jackson.

ALICE helps low income families by using the data to find the right organizations to help accommodate what people need most. The big need is child education.

“85% of children are from low income families. We provide high quality early care and education for the children that are being prepared for success in school,” said Michelle Harkins, Executive Director of Early Connections Erie.

Among those in the ALICE Program are restaurant and hospitality workers that are struggling to make ends meet. United Way is here offering new tools to help.

“211 helpline people can call who never thought they can call just that one phone number 211 and will be referred to the right person,” said Jackson.

Currently there is also help with taxes.

“We also have our Erie free taxes program free tax preparation that brings in thousands of dollars to families especially those who might not realize they qualify for the earned income tax credit which our researchers are specially trained to search for,” said Jackson.

The ALICE Program is increasing its efforts of helping families by partnering with more organizations.

The researchers at Alice use their knowledge from what families need to pick out those specific organizations to partner with.

