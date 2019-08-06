United Way of Erie County hosts National Night Out events throughout Erie County

It’s an event that helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and people.

In the wake of the recent shootings this past weekend, National Night Out is taking place at several different locations throughout Erie County.

These events focus on empowering local neighborhoods. The event also has several activities for kids, and informational stations.

Police officers and the local Fire Department had the chance to do a meet and greet with the public, and to answer questions.

Around 25 Erie Police Officers attended these events. One said a good relationship with the community is important.

“If we don’t develop trust and build that bridge, they’re not going to talk to us when there are problems. We want to make sure that avenue is there for us,” said Jon Nolan, Deputy Chief Patrol Division.

National Night Out has been taking place throughout the United States for 35 years.

You can visit United Way of Erie County’s National Night Out website for more information on the events.