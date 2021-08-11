United Way of Erie County moves into Wayne building

The former Wayne Middle School is starting a new chapter as the Wayne building, which will house multiple organizations with the mission of serving the community.

United Way of Erie County has made their big move to the newly remodeled Wayne building.

The 80,000 square foot building, located at 650 East Ave., is now the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT).

Along with United Way, several other organizations are located at ECAT, including the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing, Darling’s Pharmacy, Shanpull Sports, and the Blue Coats Initiative of Erie’s Public Schools.

Last month, we spoke to the President of United Way who told us that the move from their former location along millionaire’s row in downtown Erie will allow them to serve the community more effectively.

The new partnership with ECAT and the other organizations will also help the United Way focus more on their education efforts, with East Middle School a part of the “community schools” program, directly across the street.

The Director of Marketing and Communication of United Way says members of the organization are excited to be placed in an area that they serve.

“We want to be with those that we serve, and being in this community, the people that we serve are right here in our neighborhood and we’re just thrilled to be apart of it,” said Joelyn Bush, Director of Marketing & Communications.

The United Way office is now located on the second floor of the Wayne building.

