United Way of Erie County moving headquarters to former Wayne School building

The United Way of Erie County will soon have a new home after selling its building.

They have been on West 6th Street since 2006, but will be moving to the former Wayne School building on East 6th Street.

Erie United Way president Bill Jackson says the move will bring them close to the people they serve. It will also be directly across the street from their community school at East Middle School.

“We are very excited because we are going to be right in the neighborhoods that we are serving. We are kind of off in office buildings and in residences over here, so we are very excited to be part of the neighborhood.” Jackson said.

Jackson said the Wayne school building still needs some renovations, so they plan to move there by spring of 2021