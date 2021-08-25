United Way of Erie County names new President

The United Way of Erie County is gaining new leadership.

Laurie Root is stepping into the role of President after serving as Senior Vice President at United Way for the past 7 years.

Bill Jackson has served as President of United Way of Erie County since 2009.

As an Erie native, Root says she thinks Erie’s future is really exciting and a place people will want to live.

“When I came back in 2010, Erie was a different place. A lot of familiar things, because I grew up here, but in the last few years so many changes and exciting things are happening; people are working collaboratively like they never have before,” said Laurie Root, new President, United Way of Erie County.

Jackson will be retiring from his position at the end of the year.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists